Poleglass hip-hop dancers to represent Ireland at World of Dance summit next year

A GROUP of hip-hop dancers from Poleglass will represent Ireland in the prestigious World of Dance summit in Los Angeles next year.

Street Kidz from Studio 5 will be the Irish representative after coming through a qualifier event in Dublin in May. A total of 13 countries took part with Ireland qualifying along with Belgium and the UK.

Rachelle McCurry, the instructor, said it was an unbelievable achievement for the young people.

"We took down our oldest group of young people. They are 17 and 18 and are either at university, college or working," she explained. "We really didn’t expect to get through. It was our first time taking part in the qualifiers.

"We qualified in third place and we are absolutely over the moon. We were all jumping for joy. They are just so talented. It is a big thing at this age to keep up their hobby and achievements like this.

"We cannot wait for next year. It is an unbelievable achievement and we cannot wait to represent Ireland on the world stage."