Coiste hold annual Prisoners' Day in the Felons Club

REPUBLICAN ex-prisoners organisation Coiste na nIarchimí held their annual Prisoners' Day at the Felons Club last Friday.

The event – part of Féile an Phobail – is organised annually to update people on issues important to the ex-prisoner community.

Michael Culbert, Director of Coiste, opened up proceedings by outlining some of the challenges that still face ex-prisoners today.

"We have three offices in Belfast, working full time. We have a network throughout the country," he said.

"Most of the stuff which we're doing at the moment relates to not only the political ex-prisoners, but to the families of political ex-prisoners.

"We have the 14-year-old granddaughter of a man who got out of prison in 1983 and she's refused entry to the United States.

"We have other situations where people have major problems. We have two women who have also been refused entry into the United States because they married men long, long after they had got out of prison.

"I want to thank our comrades in Stormont are constantly lobbying on our behalf for change. The conflict is over. The political struggle is under way very strongly but the British government are still fighting the political ex-prisoner community."

Seán 'Spike' Murray spoke about the latest revelations of long-term health problems related to the use of CR gas on republican prisoners.

A panel discussion on internment then took place, featuring Sean, Eibhlin Glenholmes, Geraldine McAteer and Pól Wilson.

PANEL: Seán Murray, Eibhlin Glenholmes, Geraldine McAteer and Pól Wilson

Former Sinn Féin Councillor Geraldine McAteer spoke emotionally about the impact on her family after his sister, Tish Holland, was one of the first women interned in Armagh prison.

An exhibition by Coiste detailing the history of internment was also unveiled in the Felons. A new project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, has also been completed, featuring 44 interviews, and is set to be released by the end of September.

Attention then switched to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the plight of thousands of Palestinian hostages.

Guest speaker was Jibril Rajoub, a Palestinian political leader and former political prisoner, who spoke about Israeli brutality on Palestinian prisoners.