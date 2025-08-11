Road resurfacing secured for three West Belfast streets

THREE West Belfast streets are in line for resurfacing works following sustained community engagement and lobbying with the Department for Infrastructure.

Brooke Court and Moor Park Mews in Ladybrook will be completed this year and Conor Rise, off the Stewartstown Road and Shaws Road, will be either later this year or in the 2026/27 financial year.

It comes following recent visits to the three streets by elected representatives where residents had raised concerns about poor road surfaces and the need for proper investment in local infrastructure.

“We’re really pleased to share some positive news on the back of our work with the Department,” said Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn.

“Brooke Court and Moor Park Mews have now been scheduled for full resurfacing this year, which is a great result for residents who’ve been raising these issues for some time.”

Councillor Matt Garrett added: “This outcome is the result of consistent lobbying and raising the case directly with DFI,” added Cllr Matt Garrett.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure these streets weren’t overlooked, and we’ll keep campaigning for improvements right across the area.”