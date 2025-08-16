Cullingtree Fold marks 25 years of supported living provision

25TH ANNIVERSARY: Some of the tenants of Cullingtree Fold with staff

CULLINGTREE Fold on the Falls Road have celebrated their 25th anniversary with a range of events.

Run by Radius Housing, Cullingtree Fold offers apartment-style accommodation specially designed for over-55s who want to live independently with the reassurance of 24-hour support.

Last week, a number of events were held over two days to mark the milestone, including the unveiling of a photo memory board and plaque dedicated to past tenants.

Kathleen McIlroy, Scheme Co-Ordinator, explained more about the history of Cullingtree Fold.

"I started in here as a domestic 23 years ago. The last coordinator, Jimmy Anderson, was from Oriel House, which used to be at the top of Albert Street. That was knocked down and then Cullingtree Fold was built," she explained.

"When Jimmy retired, I applied for his post and I was successful. I have been Scheme Coordinator now for about 17 years.

"Cullingtree Fold is all about supported living. Some of the tenants coming here have different health needs right across the board. There is mental health, alcohol, addiction and some people with disabilities.

"There is support here 24/7 for tenants. It is also very cheap to live in in a fold because they don't have washing machines or tumble dryers in their flats. There is a communal laundry room, so that cuts down electricity costs.

"We also other offer support including with benefits and we can also make referrals too.

"It is much more than just somewhere to live. A lot of people who live in this scheme in particular are originally from this area so it's great for them to come back and meet up with old friends and neighbours.

"We are very much like a family here."

Kathleen added: "The building is 25 years old this month so we decided to organise a number of events over two days.

"We wanted to do something to remember our past tenants so we made a memory board of photos.

"We also unveiled a plaque in the grounds in memory of all our past tenants.

"We also had a health day with a range of services including the Heart Project from the Maureen Sheehan Centre and a barber was here too.

"We do a lunch club every Tuesday were tenants can come down to come and have a two-course lunch for just £4.

"The tenants seem to have enjoyed it and that is the main thing."