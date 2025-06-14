ANDRÉE MURPHY: We want our country – and it's time we got it

THE latest results of the NI Life and Times Survey make for interesting reading. 45 per cent of respondents describe themselves as Irish, 35 per cent describe themselves as British. The other 20 per cent preferred not to say. Yet.

In a border poll there are six points between those who would vote yes to Irish unity if a poll was called tomorrow, at 36 per cent, and those who would vote no, at 42 per cent. This gap has closed dramatically in one year. And that shrinking gap is even more interesting given that the question was 'If it was called tomorrow” – many people have said that they are keen on appropriate planning for unity, rather than a chaotic Brexit-type situation.

Was I sleeping last week when this was wall to wall headlines and when the governments in Dublin, Belfast and London were asked what they are going to do at their next meeting to ensure that the planning for the border poll begins properly? No, of course not, it didn’t happen. The media and the political class downplayed this earthquake of a poll. And we know why.

It is completely undemocratic and arguably unlawful to continue to play games with our democratic and constitutional ambitions. It is no longer tenable to pretend that the issues of constitutional change are party politics at play. They are not. When once the date of a border poll being possible in 2030 looked ambitious for some united Irelanders, this latest poll tells us that the date coincides with the seismic pace of change in national identity and constitutional preference.

Our collective future on this island, how we respect our peace agreement and how we work together for a new future together, requires all of our citizenry to coherently plan. However, the governments have ultimate responsibility for the formalities. The British government needs to set the date, the Irish government needs to create the vision for the arrangements associated with constitutional change, and they need to work together to ensure a dual vote on the island. And Stormont should probably get stuck in with ensuring that there is active participation in the consultation and that no community is left behind. This is no time for Neros.

It is completely understandable that some have been cautious to date, but the time has arrived when that caution looks like cowardice and irresponsibility. A big statue in Parnell Street has aul' Charles himself declaring that no man can put a stop to the march of a nation. It was true in post-Great Hunger Ireland and it is true in post-Good Friday Agreement Ireland. Of course we want reconciliation, understanding and a sharing of our future. It is insulting to think those of us demanding change are opposed to that. But we want more.

Ireland has entered a new era. Partition has wreaked its devastating harm, it has murdered, discriminated and impoverished long enough. A new Ireland will be determined to repair relationships, reimagine identity and build a future more prosperous and equal than its past. We do not consent to living with worse health than if we lived in Athlone. We refuse to be poorer than if we lived in Dundalk. We expect equal access to education for our children, whether in Ardoyne or Athy.

The time has arrived for the New Irish patriots. And we want our country.