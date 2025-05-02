Belfast City Council debate descends into fiery exchanges over Kneecap

THE use of Botanic Gardens for two events in the summer descended into a fiery exchange at Belfast City Council on Thursday evening over local rappers Kneecap.

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown raised his concerns over Botanic Gardens being closed for 35 days this summer after permission was granted by a council committee for two festivals. He proposed reversing the decision which was agreed by all parties

DUP councillor Ruth Brooks then raised concerns on how the Council is currently managing the use of its parks and open spaces for events. Councillor Brooks criticised Belfast rappers Kneecap who are due to perform at a concert at council facility Boucher Road Playing Fields in August, headlined by Dublin indie rockers Fontaines DC.

The East Belfast councillor said that having worked for an MP for nine years, alleged comments of ‘Kill your local MP’ from Kneecap at a concert in November 2023 "sent a chill" down her spine.

"I can’t dismiss such threatening language as political satire," she stated.

DUP councillor Ruth Brooks

"Kneecap is under police investigation for incitement to violence is a breach of the standards set by Belfast City Council on events in our parks and open spaces.

"Serious questions need to be asked about how and why Kneecap have been allowed to perform on Council land when they are under investigation."

She reminded councillors that the DUP has already proposed a special Council meeting condemning Kneecap for their remarks.

Alliance councillor Tara Brooks said creative freedom is really important for artists and musicians.

"I love rap music and part of it is that it pushes boundaries but Kneecap have crossed a line here. There is no place for glorifying the terrorists who perpetrated the horrific October 7 attack or for calling for violence against politicians.

"Controversy over their comments is distracting from the main issue at hand which is the shocking violence being committed against civilians in Gaza."

TUV councillor Ron McDowell said all councillors should be against allowing Council property to be used by Kneecap.

People Before Profit councillor Michael Collins accused the Unionist side of the chamber of hypocrisy in their silence over Gaza.

"If the Unionist side really cared about terror, they would speak out about the British government funding genocide in Gaza but of course they support that," he stated.

"Instead, there is this global pile-on to go after Kneecap over comments made which they have subsequently apologised for. Kneecap have used their platform to raise questions which other artists have been reluctant to do."

SDLP Councillor Séamas de Faoite said it was wrong to single out one group at this time.

PROPOSAL: SDLP Councillor Séamas de Faoite

He said he hoped to take the heat out of the debate and proposed a motion calling for Belfast City Council to condemn sectarianism, threats and violence against political representatives but that no one should be prevented from speaking out on human rights issues during the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy said Kneecap’s apology was sincere and unequivocal regarding their alleged MP comments and said they distract from the main issue of genocide in Gaza.

"This all comes on the back of their appearance at Cochella – one of the biggest music events in the world. They have been vocal in highlighting the ongoing slaughter of people in Gaza all over the world and is the same message they brought to Cochella and that struck a nerve that young people in the USA resonated with their message."

DUP Alderman Dean McCullough said he supported Kneecap's right to have views on Gaza but could not support alleged comments to kill an MP.

"As much as I disagree with Kneecap on their views on the Middle East, I will defend their right to hold and express those views," he said. "What I will not accept is alleged comments to kill your local MP.

Green Party councillor Áine Groogan stated: "I don’t like Kneecap and I have a multitude of reasons why but this band is a distraction from the issues on hand.

"The world has sat back for a year and a half while a civilian population in Gaza is systematically starved, hospitals and refugee camps bombed and aid workers murdered by the Israeli state, aided and abetted by its allies in the USA and UK. That is the story. Where is the moral outrage of that?

"Condoning or inciting violence against elected representatives is wrong. Saying more about a band than a genocide is also wrong."

Following a vote, the proposal by Séamas de Faoite was carried.