COLIN Neighbourhood Partnership (CNP) is an award-winning Neighbourhood Renewal organisation based in the Colin area of West Belfast. The Partnership consists of local people and organisations, elected and community representatives, and government bodies.

Set up in 2004, CNP is celebrating 20 years of improving the lives of people in the Colin area, which includes Twinbrook, Poleglass, Lagmore and Mount Eagles.

In the fourth part of our feature, the Andersonstown News looks at Colin Allotments and Healthy Living Centre, based off the Colinglen Road. The Colin Allotments and Healthy Living Centre represent an important community asset that is used by both the wider Colin community and people from outside the area.

The Healthy Living Centre offers a range of horticultural courses, nutritional and cookery, and bespoke classes and is used by schools, community groups, and public bodies to support innovative approaches to health and well-being and community engagement.

It provides schoolchildren with an opportunity to participate in outdoor learning away from the classroom and allows them to increase their understanding of healthy living and nutrition from a young age.

The Colin Allotment site includes large, raised beds, polytunnels, storage, toilets, compost bays, and a community garden with a social area and clay pizza oven.

The allotments provide many benefits to plot holders; not only the satisfaction of producing their home-grown vegetables but their mental and physical health is also enhanced, and they feel part of a community.

Allotments Manager, Matthew McKinley, said the facility has become a community of people aligned with a common interest.

“The whole idea of starting Colin Allotments was to create a green space where people can go and enjoy,” he explained.

“It started off with very humble beginnings and over time and more funding has developed into a seven-acre site which includes allotments and the Healthy Living Centre.

“People have also formed their own community here. Many people learn from each other. They are all aligned with a common interest of growing and the outdoors.

“It is a real sanctuary. You wouldn’t think you are on the outskirts of Belfast. Being outside is also great for your physical and mental health. To get involved, give Colin Neighbourhood Partnership a phone and we will help get you set up with an allotment.

“It is a perfect time of the year to get into growing fruit and vegetables.”

John Cherry has run his allotment for five years.

“I always liked growing vegetables at home in the garden,” he said. “My granda used to have an allotment behind the Falls Bus Depot many years ago. I heard about Colin Allotments and was delighted to secure a space here.

“I grow everything and anything from spring onions to broad beans, strawberries and cabbage.

“I come up here about three times a week. I like being outside and it helps get you out of the house.”

Vincent Wilson also has an allotment and dedicated much of his free time to the facility.

“I have had an allotment for the last five years. It was during Covid and I saw the sign so decided to call in and see what it was all about,” he added.

“I was really impressed by the place and I was delighted to get set up with an allotment. I mainly grow vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, turnips, carrots, parsnips, garlic and onions.

“I could come up here intent on only spending 20 minutes and three hours later I would still be here.

“I love coming up here and meeting other people. There is a real sense of community.”



For further information on Colin Allotments and Healthy Living Centre, please contact Matthew McKinley on 028 90612317 or email matthew@newcolin.com