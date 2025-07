Andersonstown street collection raises over £3,000 for NI Hospice

WE DONE: Siobhan McEvoy and Gerry Teeney from NI Hospice’s Friends of Andersonstown Support Group

A WONDERFUL team of dedicated volunteers and NI Hospice’s Friends of Andersonstown Support Group raised an amazing £3,034.84 from a street collection on the Andersonstown Road.

The collection took place on Friday, June 20.

The funds have been donated to support NI Hospice’s specialist palliative care work for local infants, children and adults.

Many thanks to everyone who donated so generousy.