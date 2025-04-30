Milltown Cemetery: Man threatened and grounds set alight

A WEST Belfast councillor has strongly condemned an incident in Milltown Cemetery at the weekend where a man was threatened with being stabbed and part of the cemetery grounds was set alight.

The frightening incident occurred on Sunday night.

Speaking following discussions with local police and cemetery staff, SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty said: "The behaviour witnessed at Milltown Cemetery is absolutely appalling and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

"This is a place of quiet reflection, where families come to grieve, to honour the memory of their loved ones, and to find peace. Acts of violence, intimidation and vandalism have no place here — or anywhere in our community."

Councillor Doherty confirmed that he has spoken directly with the PSNI and cemetery staff to ensure that immediate steps are being taken to prevent further incidents.

"I have been in close contact with police and cemetery staff to discuss how we can work together to strengthen security and reassure the public," he said. "We are committed to making sure Milltown Cemetery remains a safe, respectful, and peaceful environment for everyone who visits.

"People should be able to visit the resting places of their loved ones without fear or concern. It is deeply upsetting to think that anyone attending the cemetery could be threatened in such a violent manner.

"This community deserves better, and those responsible for these shameful actions must be held to account."

Councillor Doherty also issued a direct appeal to the public.

"I would urge anyone who witnesses or experiences any incidents of anti-social behaviour, either within the cemetery or in the surrounding area, to report it immediately.

"Your information is vital in helping to protect our community spaces and to prevent further harm."