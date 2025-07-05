Diggers on site as new school building for Scoil an Droichid moves a step closer

WORK is finally underway on a new much-needed school build for a South Belfast Gaelscoil.

Scoil an Droichid in Cooke Street on the Ormeau Road was established in 1996 with just a handful of children on the roll and now caters for around 200 pupils who are educated in temporary classrooms.

Last year it was one of seven new-build primary school projects announced by DUP Education Minister Paul Givan. The new school will be developed on the site of the former Education Authority (EA) building on the Ormeau Road.

Diggers are now on site, with the work being carried out by Co Tyrone construction experts Connolly and Fee.

Scoil an Droichid Principal Claire Donnelly said she is delighted that work has started on the site.

"We are delighted to reach this stage now that work has started. It has been a very long planning process. I think it has been 11 years since Minister O'Dowd announced we were on the list for school capital funds," she explained.

Scoil an Droichid Principal Claire Donnelly with Francis McCloskey from Connolly and Fee

"A new school is badly needed. We are currently operating in second and third hand mobile-type units and they are just not fit for purpose.

"It is fantastic to see work begin on the new site which has long been known as the site for the new school. We are building a purpose-built nursery unit and a separate main school.

"A nurture unit will also be included which will allow us to expand the need of Special Educational Needs at the school.

"It is a really exciting time for the school community. Irish medium education generally is on the up and is the fastest growing sector in education here.

"We are hoping it will be finished in the summer of 2026 and hope to be moved in for the start of the academic year of 2026-2027."