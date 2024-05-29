New school building for Scoil an Droichid on the Ormeau Road

ON THE MOVE: Scoil an Droichid will moving further up the Ormeau Road when the new school is built

A SOUTH Belfast Gaelscoil, which has been waiting almost 30 years for a permanent home, has been told funding for a new school has finally been approved.

Scoil an Droichid in Cooke Street on the Ormeau Road was established in 1996 with just a handful of children on the roll and now caters for 175 children who are educated in temporary classrooms.

It is one of seven new-build primary school projects announced by DUP Education Minister Paul Givan.

The new school will be developed on the site of the former Education Authority (EA) building on the Ormeau Road.

A delighted Principal Claire Donnelly said: "We've waited a long time to reach this point in our capital build project and are delighted that we've now been approved to progress to construction."

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has welcomed news that Scoil an Droichid can now move forward to procurement and construction stage of their new school.

“I am delighted that the Education Minister has awarded money to Scoil an Droichid which will allow them to move forward and build their new school.

“This is a positive step forward and will see the new premises located at Ulidia on the Ormeau Road.

“I am looking forward to seeing this school built and for children to be learning through the medium of Irish in a new, state-of-the-art building in the heart of South Belfast.”

South Belfast MP Claire Hanna added: "I am delighted with news that Millennium Integrated and Scoil an Droichid are among the schools announced this morning as confirmed for much needed new buildings.

"Both serve diverse and deserving school communities. Health to enjoy it and maith sibh all involved!"