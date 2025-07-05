Comedy drama ‘The Wee Wake’ set to premiere at Féile an Phobail 2025

A NEW comedy play delving into the chaotic yet humorous atmosphere surrounding an Irish wake is set to premiere at Féile an Phobail.

'The Wee Wake' by West Belfast writer, director, producer and actor Aoife Kane is running at Cúlturlann McAdam Ó Fiaich from August 1-3.

Aoife (20) is currently pursuing her dream of studying Drama and Theatre at Liverpool Hope University.

The new production follows on from her success in last year's sold-out show 'Uppa Duff' which also played at Féile.

In this new production Kathy and Ruth navigate the emotional and frantic experience of hosting a wake for Kathy's recently deceased husband, Martin. The play captures the essence of Irish culture, where grief and humour often intertwine.

"I am delighted that the Féile committee approved my script for production as part of their 2025 summer programme," she said. "I really wanted to push myself and release another play within a year of my sold-out show Uppa Duff.

"I think there is still a lot of writing with a central focus on the Troubles in our community and whilst it is very important to acknowledge the history and heritage of where we live, as a young person growing up in Belfast I believe we have many more stories and tales to tell with a rich creativity to explore in the here and now. I hope my play conveys this and celebrates our quick and sharp humour.

"I felt when embarking in this professional production it was vital for the piece to be female led. My experience of the arts has been nurtured by strong females and therefore I wish to help and support other upcoming female identifying artists in our industry.

"This piece is strongly influenced by my experience attending my three grandparents' wakes and the humour that can be found amidst such pain and grief."

The play stars Aoife alongside Radha McCarthy, a former classmate.

'The Wee Wake’ will be performed in Cúlturlann McAdam Ó Fiaich from Friday 1st – Sunday 3rd August 2025 at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 excluding booking fee and are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/theatre-freelancer.