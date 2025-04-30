Danny Baker MLA: 'The laughter of our children' as Bobby Sands statue unveiled this Sunday

2025 marks the 44th anniversary of the 1981 Hunger Strike — a time of huge significance for the area I represent, the Colin in West Belfast.

I was born six months after the death of the last hunger striker, Michael Devine, and to say that our corner of the world has 'changed utterly’ since then is an understatement.

A clear path to achieve the reunification of Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement now exists — a path not available to the women and men of 1916 or 1981.

The historic election of Bobby Sands as the MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone upheld the integrity of the prisoners and the cause of Irish freedom. It also paved the way for the electoral rise of Sinn Féin and a new path for us as Irish republicans.

Politically, the six counties are unrecognisable from the old, oppressive Orange state.

Unionist one-party misrule is gone and Sinn Féin is now the largest party at Stormont and local government, while our seven abstentionist MPs are the largest grouping from the north.

This was not meant to happen. This state was designed to ensure Catholics and nationalists did not have a seat at the table, let alone be at the head of it.

The city I grew up in is also unrecognisable from the one that I championed as its Ard Mhéara.

Belfast City Hall, for generations a bastion of unionism, is now reflective of all the people who share our city.

As mayor I did my best to reflect the philosophy of Bobby Sands: to build a city of equals where equality and rights were at the core of everything we did.

Deeply influenced by Bobby Sands and sharing the same Twinbrook roots, I felt it only fitting to include him in my own mayoral portrait.

I have tried to carry these same politics into the Assembly. To be rooted and relevant in my community, whilst having strong republican values to guide me.

One of my greatest influences since entering Stormont has been Pat Sheehan who was imprisoned for 18 years and spent 55 days on hunger strike in 1981.

Pat is a leader, a visionary and a perpetual inspiration. His attention to detail and friendly advice have been a great support for me in the Assembly, and for that I will be forever appreciative.

He is reflective of the huge changes in our society.

A hunger striker and PoW, Pat is now a West Belfast MLA, having been re-elected to the Assembly four times.

Pat, a close comrade of Bobby Sands, will deliver the main address at the unveiling of the new statue dedicated to him in Twinbrook.

A statue dedicated to Bobby in the Colin stands in stark contrast to a time when unionism demanded that Twinbrook and Poleglass should not be built.

The statue will be erected next to our memorial garden, overlooking Summerhill Road where republican legend Séanna Walsh was arrested in the 1970s.

Séanna spent 21 years of his life in jail, suffering the harshest of prison conditions in Long Kesh, Crumlin Road Gaol and the H-Blocks.

In 2005 he delivered the statement that formally brought an end to the IRA campaign.

Séanna, a local councillor since 2015, has been instrumental to the success of Sinn Féin locally and has been great to lean on as I have found my feet as an elected representative.

The same road he was arrested on, and that Bobby Sands previously lived on, is now the home of a £15 million sports complex where young people develop their skills, play Gaelic Games and enjoy their lives to the fullest.

This investment only progressed as a result of Sinn Féin's political strength and the inclusion of the Colin into Belfast City Council.

The Bobby Sands Statue is testament to where we have come from and who we are — but should be a daily reminder of where we are going.

We should take great inspiration from our Patriot Dead, but that shouldn't be our sole guide as republicans.

We have an absolute duty to achieve the Republic that Connolly, Farrell and Sands fought and died for.

To ensure that the dream of a Republic is kept alive, and that our children are the ones to finally realise the huge potential which a united Ireland will bring.

Join us on 4 May at 3pm to unveil Bobby Sands' statue to honour his legacy, and rededicate ourselves to achieving a sovereign and free Ireland, where the laughter of our children will echo across the land.