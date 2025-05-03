Turf Lodge charity darts night raises £1,000 for Marie Curie

CHEQUE PRESENTATION: The cheque was presented for £1,000 to Marie Harris, from Marie Curie charity

A CHARITY darts night in Turf Lodge has raised £1000 for Marie Curie Cancer charity.

The night in the Green Hut (Turf Lodge Tenants' Association) was organised by Tony Parker, brother-in-law of Joe McCoubrey who passed away last year.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Tony explained: "Joe was my brother-in-law but more like a brother to me. He played darts here for over 11 years and died of cancer last year.

"On Friday night past, I organised a charity darts night in his memory and we managed to raise £1,000 for Marie Curie. I have a lot of respect for Marie Cure. They looked after my mother, father, brother and sister who all died of cancer.

"Our good friend, Helen Scott, who is going through cancer treatment at the minute was also in attendance. Cancer affects us all.

"I always want to do what I can to give something back to them."

Marie Harris, from Marie Curie who was presented with the cheque at the Green Hut, said public donations are vital for their work.

"We rely heavily on donations from the public for both our Hospice and the community nursing we provide," she said. "Without the support, we wouldn't be able to provide these services.

"It is a huge thanks to everyone at the Green Hut for their fundraising efforts. It is greatly appreciated."