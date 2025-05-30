Police aware of video of man cycling with child on back in 'unsafe manner'

SHOCKING: A video of the incident has been circulated on social media

POLICE are aware of a a video circulating on social media of an adult carrying a child whilst cycling on a bike in West Belfast.

It happened on the Springfield Road. During the incident, the cyclist appears to cycle the wrong way around a roundabout.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media of an adult and a child cycling in an unsafe manner in the Springfield Road area of the city,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“If anyone has any information, or any further dashcam footage please contact us on 101 quoting serial number CC2025052901396.”