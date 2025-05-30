'Please let us stay': Family's appeal to remain in West Belfast after asylum application rejected

A SPRINGFIELD Road family are facing deportation back to South Africa, despite making West Belfast their home for the last ten years.

Shahnaaz Khan and her two children, Saira (27) and Zuhaib (23), came to Belfast to seek asylum after fleeing South Africa for their own safety. Shahnaaz and Zuhaib face deportation on June 13 after they were refused asylum by the Home Office. Saira’s status remains a subject of appeal.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Shahnaaz explained: “Saira and Zuhaib were only 13 and 16-years-old. Our lives were in danger and the police there did nothing to help us.

“We came to Northern Ireland to seek asylum. We got placed in housing, our first house was in North Belfast and we have been living in West Belfast for the majority of the time since. At the start I didn’t want to go out on my own, even to the pharmacy across the road because I was so traumatised from my ordeal in South Africa.

“Over time, it felt safe and like a new start for us. We all integrated well and formed many friendships. The fear of being sent back to South Africa still hung over us. We had to report to the Home Office every month. It has been a constant weight on our shoulders.”

After having their latest asylum applications refused, the family face an anxious few weeks ahead of their June 13 deadline.

“We have been refused asylum because South Africa is deemed as a safe country by the UK government. This does not take into account the reality of the situation in South Africa and our own personal circumstances of why we had to leave ten years ago,” Shahnaaz added.

Susan McCrory (Falls Women Centre), Shahnaaz and Saira Khan and West Belfast MP Paul Maskey

“I have lived here for ten years. I have contributed to society in so many ways. I volunteer at Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain Primary School and am an active member of Falls Women Centre.

“I want to be able to contribute to society more. I would love to set up my own business here to give something back to the community here. I would die for the people of West Belfast for the support we have had here from day one.”

Daughter, Saira is fearful that the family may be broken up.

“My mum sacrificed everything for us. I have been left devastated because I felt it was my responsibility to sort everything out and still we are no further on,” she said. “My brother was a child when he came here. Now an adult, he cannot leave the house. He has become a recluse and has very poor mental health.

“My refusal letter said that for seven years I didn’t do anything to aid my asylum claim which could not be further from the truth. I was in full-time education. I also graduated from Ulster University with a first-class honours degree in Law.

“I volunteer at the Children’s Law Centre as a researcher and consultant. As of last week I have asked for a leave of absence due to the stress of my own situation. I also volunteer with Victim Support at Laganside Courthouse.

“I also have a partner here who I have been with for two years. I dream of getting married and starting a family.

“I think many people do not realise the reality of what it means to be an asylum seeker. I am fully qualified in Law but yet I am not allowed to work. An asylum seeker is forced to live on just £46 a week.

“All I want is a better life for myself and my family. What am I going to do on June 13 if my mum and brother are sent back to South Africa?”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey is assisting the family.

"We have recently been made aware of this case thanks to Falls Women Centre for raising it with my office," he said. "We have met with the family and heard their horrendous story of how they have been treated by the British Home Office.

"We have since made representation to the British Home Office to press them for an urgent reconsideration of this disgraceful decision. We will continue to support the family and offer any assistance we can.

"This is a completely unfair policy. This family have made West Belfast their home for over ten years. They have studied here, and volunteered, enriching their local area and community. I would hope they are able to remain in West Belfast."

A Home Office spokesperson said: “It is our longstanding policy not to comment on individual cases.”