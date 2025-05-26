Woman sexually assaulted in Belfast city centre

POLICE are investigating the sexual assault of a woman in Belfast city centre in the early hours of Friday morning.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “It was reported that between 2am and 3am on Friday 23rd May, a woman was sexually assaulted in the Pottinger's Entry area.



“The suspect and another male are believed to have made off in the direction of Dublin Road following the incident.



“An investigation is ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which might assist us, to get in touch.



“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 542 of 23/05/25.”



A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org