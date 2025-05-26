Two arrested after Falls Road stabbing

TWO men have been arrested following a stabbing in West Belfast in the early hours of Monday morning.

Shortly before 2.45am, police received a report of an altercation involving two men in the Falls Road area.

“It was reported that one of them men fled the scene and returned a short time later with a flick/pen knife," said Sergeant Patterson. "It was reported that a physical fight broke out, and the male victim sustained stab wounds to his hands and his elbow.

“He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

“Police subsequently arrested a man aged in his 30s on suspicion of possession of an article with blade or point in a public place, and a man aged in his 30s on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. They both remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“We would appeal to anyone who might have any information which could assist with our investigations to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 134 of 26/05/25.”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.