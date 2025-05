Joe Gormley scores again as he celebrates engagement to Aoife

ENGAGEMENT: Joe Gormley with fiancée Aoife Mulgrew and children, Lorcán and Rowan

CLIFTONVILLE striker Joe Gormley has scored another personal goal after getting engaged to his long-term partner Aoife Mulgrew.

The happy couple announced their special news on social media on Monday night.

Joe and Aoife celebrated the news with their two children, Lorcán and Rowan, whilst on a family holiday in Alvor, Portugal.

Posting some photos on Facebook, Joe's fiancée Aoife said: "It’s a forever kinda thing.

"The absolute best night with you always. The love of my life."