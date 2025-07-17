Labour commitment to lowering voting age to 16 welcomed

VOTING AGE: 16- and 17-year-olds will vote in the next General Election

PLANS by the British Government to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in the next General Election have been welcomed by political parties in the North.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed the decision on Thursday after it was pledged in the Labour Party's manifesto last year.

The next General Election is due to be held by August 2029 at the latest, as the maximum term for parliament is five years from when it first formed.

In the North, two elections – Stormont Assembly and local councils – are due to be held in 2027 but it remains to be seen whether the new lower voting age will be in effect for them.

West Belfast MLA Danny Baker, who is also the party's spokesperson for children and young people, said: "Empowering young people with the vote encourages a lifetime of political engagement.

“This is a welcome step forward in strengthening democracy.

“With two elections scheduled in the North in 2027, the focus now must be on ensuring 16- and 17-year-olds can take part.

“It would be a disservice to democracy if this legislation is not in place by then, and it would send entirely the wrong message to future voters.

“Sinn Féin will be pressing the British government to ensure young people can vote in the 2027 Assembly and Council elections.”

South Belfast and Mid Down MP Claire Hanna added: “Enfranchising 16- and 17-year-olds has been a long-held SDLP position and we welcome confirmation from the government today that this will be in place for the next General Election.

"There are many young people in Northern Ireland actively engaged in politics and I know that for generations there has been frustration that they could not play a full role in the democratic process.

“At this age many young people are already out working part-time or contributing to our society in other ways and it’s important this has been recognised in the form of voting rights. Today’s decision will increase democratic and political participation across the North and that’s something we should all be working to achieve.

“The SDLP believes that these voting rights must stretch beyond General Elections and be extended to voting for the Assembly and local councils. We will continue to make the case for that at Westminster and push for change to secure voting at all levels for 16- and 17-year-olds.

“As we work to shape the future of our island and continue efforts to build a New Ireland it’s important that the voices of our young people are heard.”