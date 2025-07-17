Security measures to increase to tackle anti-social behaviour during the evenings at Westwood Centre

SECURITY measures are to stepped up at the Westwood Centre in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Residents have faced a range of problems and noise issues late at night emanating from the carpark at the centre which has caused distress, especially for those homes directly facing the shopping centre.

Local Sinn Féin representatives met this week with CBRE, the company which manages the carpark, as well as the PSNI.

Councillor Ronan McLaughlin said as a result of the meeting, CBRE have instructed McDonalds to close the Andersonstown Road gate at night.

"They have also installed security barriers to stop McDonalds customers from accessing the wider carpark during those hours.

"These measures have only been introduced and are still in the early stages of implementation. The PSNI will be monitoring the situation closely over the coming weeks to assess the impact of these changes and will keep me informed of any developments.

"I will continue to liaise with residents to get this issue solved, but I do hope that these steps will begin to alleviate the issues residents have been experiencing.”

Police said they were aware of issues around anti-social behaviour in the Kennedy Way area and will step up patrols.

Sergeant Hakin said: “Police are committed to tackling issues of anti-social behaviour, and will continue to patrol the area, and to work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community.

“Everyone has the right to live in peace and to feel safe in their communities.

“I would appeal to those involved in anti-social behaviour of any kind to think seriously about the consequences of their actions, and I would ask local parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with, and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in this type of behaviour.”

“Our Neighbourhood Team will continue to engage with local people, focusing our patrols where they are needed, and taking positive action where we can."