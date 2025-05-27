ANNALEE STREET MEETING: Tension and anger amongst residents

RESIDENTS in North Belfast who are living in fear after their homes were attacked by a gang of masked men, have expressed their anger during a multi-agency meeting called to resolve the issue.

Residents, housing organisations, community groups and the PSNI met at Girdwood Community Hub on Tuesday in response to attacks on homes in Annalee Street in the Oldpark area last week.

In November last year, families were handed the keys to their new homes in the housing development just off Clifton Park Avenue. However last Wednesday night the windows of several homes in Annalee Street and Alloa Street were smashed by loyalists. Some families have moved out whilst others remain.

Independent councillor Paul McCusker, who attended the meeting says there was a lot of "anxiety, tension and anger".

"Since last Wednesday night, residents have been living in complete fear and the meeting gave them the opportunity to voice their concerns," he explained. "They have been through so much in the past number of days. They are families with young children. One family had been waiting eight years for that property. They have only lived there since November.

"The meeting was full of anxiety, tension and a lot of anger. This is a failure of society that we are still talking about incidents like this in 2025.

"The police are under a lot of pressure too," added Cllr McCusker. "They said there would be a police presence in the area over the weekend and it turned out that was not the case. They did step up patrols on Sunday and that needs to remain the case over the next number of days.

"I have written to the First and Deputy First Minister to come out and meet the residents."

Seán Osborne, from Community Restorative Justice (CRJ), said: "The meeting was fairly heated. There is a lot of anger from residents. It was heartbreaking to listen to."

He said people at the meeting were making comparisons about recent policing operations.

"There was a lot of anger regarding the policing operation at the recent Irish Cup Final and the arrest of two pro-Palestinian protestors at the weekend compared to Annalee Street," he said.

North Belfast MP John Finucane said sectarianism must not prevail in North Belfast.

"Sectarianism has no place in our society and we must do everything in our power to stamp it out and ensure that everyone feels safe and secure in their own home, free from fear, intimidation and violence," he said. "North Belfast is on the rise and we will not let the actions of a small minority derail the progress being made in building a shared, inclusive and better future for all."

Victims' campaigner Raymond McCord also attended the meeting.

"I told police in no uncertain terms that they need to target and arrest those behind this intimidation," he said. "These criminal gangs are destroying our communities."