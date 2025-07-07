New play 'Julie' charts the tragic killing of West Belfast teenager Julie Livingstone

A POWERFUL new play exploring the tragic death of a 14-year-old Lenadoon schoolgirl killed by a plastic bullet fired by a British soldier in 1981 will premiere this August as part of Féile an Phobail.



Written and performed by the niece of Julie Livingstone – the award-winning actress Charlotte McCurry – 'Julie' is the latest production from Belfast’s acclaimed Kabosh Theatre Company.



Told through the eyes of Julie’s sister Bernadette, the play offers a vivid, heart-wrenching account of the events surrounding May 12, 1981, when Julie was shot in the head by a plastic bullet fired from a British Army saracen while she was returning home from a local shop with her best friend. Julie died the following day in hospital.

The play blends archive footage, animation and music to transport audiences back to a time when ordinary life was shaped by extraordinary conflict.



Charlotte who consulted closely with her family on writing the script, describes Julie as both a personal and emotional journey.



“It feels like a big responsibility because I’m telling my family’s story,” she said.

“Writing it brought back so many childhood memories. While it’s not a happy play, I’ve woven humour and warmth into it to reflect Julie’s spirited personality. Comedy and tragedy lived side by side in our family.”



Kabosh Artistic Director Paula McFetridge, who is directing the play, said the story resonates deeply with her.

“Julie was the same age as me, and she was shot just up the road from where I lived," she said.

Playwright and actress Charlotte McCurry with Kabosh Artistic Director Paula McFetridge

"This is a deeply personal story for our community, and it reflects Kabosh’s mission—to open up conversations about the legacy of conflict through honest and courageous storytelling.”



At its heart Julie is a reflection on grief, injustice, and the long-lasting effects of conflict on families. It explores the enduring pain of loss, the fight for truth, and how memory and love persist through generations.

For decades the Livingstone family has been active in campaigns to ban plastic bullets and to seek justice for Julie and the other victims of the lethal weapons, both dead and left with life-changing injuries. A mural near the family home in Lenadoon serves as a lasting memorial and a reminder of her story.



Following its run in theRoddy McCorley Heritage Centre at Féile an Phobail from August 6 to 9, Julie will go on tour to the Seamus Heaney HomePlace Bellaghy (August 10), Playhouse Derry (August 15 and 16) and the Old Church Cushendun (August 17).

The production is supported by the Irish Department for Foreign Affairs Reconciliation Fund, Féile an Phobail and Relatives for Justice, who will host post-show discussions with Charlotte, Paula and guest speakers.



Tickets for the Féile performances are available directly from the Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre as online bookings are currently sold out.



To book tickets for the other venues visit https://kabosh.net