Economy Minister praises West Belfast training service providers Workforce during visit

WEST Belfast training service providers Workforce have hosted a visit by Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald.

Workforce delivers programmes and courses to over one thousand young people across Belfast.

Paul Boyle General Manager of Workforce was delighted to showcase the work of the organisation to the Minister.

“It's great to have Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald with us to meet our young people and staff and hear more about the initiatives her department are funding and our exciting new development plans," he said.

"We have a range of apprentices here today as well as local employers who partner with us on this programme. From our Skills for Life and Work to apprenticeship programmes we take young people from the very basics to a career through experiential learning.

"Every year hundreds of young people come through our programmes and are not only supported in their vocational course but also with mental health and wraparound holistic support.

"We are now investing in the development of our offering to support more young people in a purpose-built campus in the heart of West Belfast. It has been great to share our vision with the Minister.”

Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald said: "I enjoyed my visit to Workforce to meet with management, staff and trainees. I saw at first hand the high quality training and education they provide across a range of vocational areas to almost 1,000 young people and adults across greater Belfast.

"I was also pleased to learn about the range initiatives that Workforce has in place to support the local communities.”

West Paul Maskey MP who also joined the visit said: “Workforce is a fantastic organisation supporting young people in West Belfast and beyond into employment. It was great to hear past students' journeys today as well as those just embarking on their learning experience.

"There is a wide range of courses on offer to hundreds of young people and I was delighted to show the minister around the various disciplines from mechanics to joinery, to cookery today.

"Workforce have ambitious plans to further develop their delivery in a new campus and we look forward to continuing the conversation with them to deliver more service across West Belfast."