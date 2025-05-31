Croí na Carraige at the heart of the Upper Springfield

AN exciting new grassroots heritage project, which aims to tell the "people’s history" of the Upper Springfield has been launched.

Supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund with initial funding of £32,000, Glór na Móna’s Croí na Carraige heritage project forms part of a broader multi-purpose capital initiative that will include a central hub for heritage interpretation that curates and showcases the remarkable and unique history of the Upper Springfield.

The launch took place on the final day of the increasingly successful eight-day Féile na gCloigíní Gorma which has attracted thousands of participants, including local people and international visitors alike, who have taken part in mountain walks, debates and discussions, as well as early morning swims, anti-racism activities and concerts.

Speaking at the launch, Glór na Móna Executive Director, Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh, told those present that the heritage interpretation initiative is a key component of the wider Croí na Carraige capital project which envisions a £2.4 million multi-purpose youth, community and heritage hub on the wasteground adjacent to the current Gaelionad Mhic Goill facility.

"This groundbreaking new facility, which has already secured full planning permission and £1.6 million in capital funding, will aim to integrate interactive displays and immersive heritage experiences within the newly designed space, which includes a heritage café, a long gallery and multi-purpose community space," he said.

"The Upper Springfield and greater Ballymurphy area is renowned for its exemplary ability to develop ground-breaking community self-help initiatives spanning over 50 years and our project is driven by participatory vision to preserve and disseminate this rich tapestry of unique and authentic local history while fostering a deeper connection both within the community and further afield.

"We believe that this interpretative space will preserve, showcase and make this hidden history accessible as a valuable community resource that helps embed and strengthen the community's pride and connection to local place.

"This development funding will enable us engage the local community in conserving and curating an extensive range of key historical artefacts and photographs, whilst also facilitating the gathering of original oral history narratives which will chart the history of the area over the past 60 years that can weave a continuous thread that links the past to the present and future."

Feargal said that the aim is to "engage, include and empower the local community in uncovering, exploring and excavating the social, cultural, natural and environmental history of our proud working-class community".

Dr Síobhra Aiken from Queen's University Belfast praised Glór na Móna at the project launch.

“I want to commend Glór na Móna on this heritage project," she added. "It is yet another example of the pioneering work that Glór na Móna have undertaken for over 20 years now and I am in no doubt that this heritage project will be an exemplar for other grassroots community organisations in Belfast and across Ireland.

"It was a privilege for me to be here today and play a part in these very significant developments.”