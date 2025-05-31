Wildflower Alley celebrates 10 years of green space innovation

THE first alleyway in Belfast to be transformed under a regeneration programme has celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Situated in the Holyland in South Belfast, Wildflower Alley was once a neglected space but is now a focal point for meeting, and events for the local community.

Originally devised in 2015 by a group of innovative South Belfast residents, in partnership with Queen’s University and community organisations, Wildflower Alley has evolved from a neglected and underused back alley into a vibrant, green oasis, buzzing with biodiversity, creativity, and community spirit.

A celebration event has been held to mark its tenth anniversary, with Lord Mayor Micky Murray in attendance to unveil a special plaque.

Maya Harty (8) at the event

Bríd Ruddy, Chair of the College Park Avenue Residents' Association and one of the driving forces behind the initiative said: "I can't believe it has been ten years.

"It is a special day to celebrate Wildflower Alley. It is great seeing so many people who have supported us over the years.

"The project has helped lift a stigma associated with the Holyland. We would love it to spread across the whole area and lead the way in green development.

"Wildflower Alley is closely associated with Queen's University Belfast Student Union, Methody College, Botanic PS and Holy Rosary PS. Young people are the future and it is important to have a strong link with them because they will be dealing with climate change in the future.

"There are now more than 50 similar projects across Belfast which is great to see.

"For anyone who has never been here, you are more than welcome."

Speaking at the event, which was one his last official engagements as Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray said: “Wildflower Alley is a beautiful, important place. And Bríd Ruddy and her colleagues are regeneration pioneers. Over the last decade, this project has proved how impactful community can be in delivering positive change and inspiring so many others right across the city.

“Through The Belfast Agenda, we’re working to create a more sustainable, nature-positive city and we are so encouraged by the work of residents, students and community leaders. Together, we’re nurturing places and spaces which will not only support biodiversity but enhance our wellbeing. Congratulations to everyone who has made this urban haven a reality.”