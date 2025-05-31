Get fit and learn Irish: Spórtlann launches summer programme

REACH FOR YOUR NEW GOALS: A Spórtlann's Gaeilgeoir fitness programme will take place this summer

AN exciting new fitness project is set to launch this summer to encourage people to get active and socialise through the Irish language.

Spórtlann na hÉireann, the Falls Road-based sports and wellbeing facility, will kick-start its GaelBeo programme with a six-week summer bootcamp beginning on July 15.

A diverse and dynamic programme for people of all abilities, GaelBeo is suitable for fluent Irish speakers as well as people who want to practice or learn a cúpla focail while getting into shape.

Spórtlann na hÉireann Director Seán Mistéil said he is excited to launch GaelBeo pilot project, which he said will "utilise the Irish language to improve the mental and physical health of our community".

“Spórtlann is always looking to provide new services for Gaeilgeoirí or for people who want to learn the language. Our six-week bootcamp is designed to encourage people to get active, to learn, and to socialise trí Ghaeilge.

“We have partnered with Joe McNally, the innovator behind Irish language PT service Spórtúil. Joe has designed an exciting and accessible programme for people of all abilities, including those who exercise several times a week or not at all. A personal trainer will be on-hand to provide support and advice to help you achieve your goals, whether that’s weight loss, strength, or even just to feel better.

“The GaelBeo programme will include an exciting variety of activities to keep people engaged from circuit and weight training, boxercise, hiking, swimming and more.

“Spórtlann na hÉireann is based in an area of high deprivation and serious health inequalities, and we are determined to affordable and accessible opportunities for people to use our facilities. Our long-term plan is to establish GaelBeo as a permanent project to improve community wellbeing and add to the growth of the Irish language.”

GaelBeo's six-week bootcamp will run from 15 July to 23 August, with registration costing just £50.

To register or for more info email sportlann1@gmail.com.