Pensioner arrested during pro-Palestine protest 'committed no offence', says solicitor

ARRESTED: Sue Pentel in the back of the police van before being taken to Musgrave Police Station

THE 72-year-old grandmother who was arrested during a pro-Palestine protest in Belfast on Saturday has “committed no offence”, according to her solicitor.

Sue Pentel was arrested as a protest took place outside Barclays Bank in Castle Place in Belfast on Saturday morning.

A prominent member of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) and Jews For Palestine, a video circulating online shows Ms Pentel being arrested for criminal damage, and being forced into the back of a police van by two police officers. A second woman, who is in her fifties, was also arrested.

IPSC Belfast said yesterday that Ms Pentel was being held "on the charge of criminal damage for putting a small sticker on a cash machine".

A protest was held outside Musgrave Police Station where Ms Pentel and the other woman were being questioned.

Later on Saturday evening police said both women had been released "pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service".



Pádraig Ó Muirigh from Ó Muirigh Solicitors in Belfast, who represents Mrs Pentel said: “Our client has refused to remain silent whilst thousands of innocent children have been killed, and many more thousands are starving as food and medicine is refused entry into Palestine. She has committed no offence and should not be criminalised for exercising her right to peaceful protesting these ongoing atrocities.

“Our client will robustly contest any attempt to criminalise her if a decision is made to prosecute. We will also be advising her in relation to the lawfulness of her arrest today.”