Two Irish language signs vandalised in North Belfast

TARGETED: The dual-language sign in Ashgrove Park after the Irish words were spray-painted over

TWO Irish language street signs have been vandalised in North Belfast.

The Irish words in the signs in Ashgrove Park and Knutsford Drive in the Cliftonville area were sprayed over with black aerosol paint.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Tomás Ó Néill said: "Some brave soul took on this menacing street sign and won.

"Over 85 per cent of respondents in this street wanted a dual-language sign with many Irish speaking families included.

"The days of An Ghaeilge being hidden away are well gone."