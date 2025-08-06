WATCH: Celebration of cultural diversity at Féile International Day in Conway Mill

THERE were queues out the door at Conway Mill on Wednesday afternoon for the annual Féile an Phobail International Day.

The event is a celebration of our newcomer and ethnic minority communities and delivers an exciting cultural experience with food, music, dance and art.

One musician was Mael Dee Dee who entertained the crowds with some reggae hits including 'Let's Stick Together' and 'Three Little Birds'.

The event brought people together and also featured food from around the world including Syria, Palestine, Poland, Albania, Greece, Nigeria, Mongolia, Ireland and China and a wide range of diverse multi-cultural music and dance.

Féile an Phobail said there were over 20 nationalities represented at the event which lended to a tremendous atmosphere for all those who attended.