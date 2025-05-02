UUP councillor voices support for Cliftonville ahead of Irish Cup final

A UNIONIST councillor has called on the people of Belfast to get behind Cliftonville ahead of tomorrow's Irish Cup final.

East Belfast Ulster Unionist Party Alderman Jim Rodgers – who is an avid Glentoran fan – stood up in the full council meeting at City Hall on Thursday evening to urge everyone to support the North Belfast club.

Cliftonville play Dungannon Swifts in the Irish Cup Final on Saturday at Windsor Park.

"I call on Council to give their support to the Belfast team who will be participating – Cliftonville Football Club," he said.

"Equally best of luck to Dungannon Swifts, but as Cliftonville are based in the capital city of Northern Ireland, I think it is important we give all our support and backing to the Reds."

Councillor Rodgers' support for Cliftonville was met with gasps from fellow councillors in the chamber.

DUP councillor Ruth Brooks, who spoke next, joked by saying she was starting to "worry" about Alderman Rodgers.

Fellow DUP Alderman Dean McCullough described Glentoran and Cliftonville as "sister clubs" and as a man that "bleeds blue" (Linfield), assured councillors he would not be supporting the Reds in the final.