Doyle Youth Centre in Short Strand has given me unbelievable opportunities

MY name is Carla Martin and I’m from the Short Strand.

I've been attending Doyle Youth Centre from when I was around eight-years old and my experience there has been amazing. The opportunities Doyle has given me have been indescribable, but the youth club doesn't always get the recognition its deserves.

In partnership with the North Belfast Area Project, we have been given the opportunity to travel to Boston this July as part of my cross-community group EA Go Global which is associated with My Voice Youth Project. Our group consists of young girls from different communities across Belfast, all coming together with one shared goal – to spread awareness about RSE, healthy relationships, sexual health and to empower young women to speak openly and confidently about their bodies, their rights, and their well-being.

In May 2024, we travelled to London where we had the chance to deliver workshops, meet with other organisations, and represent not only ourselves but our communities. It was a life-changing experience being in a different city, having our voices heard and realising that we can make a difference, as young women from Belfast. It was something I’ll never forget.

Now, we’ve been given the incredible opportunity to take our message even further – this time to Boston, America. We’ll be continuing our work, connecting with other groups and schools, and sharing what we’ve learned. It’s a massive step, and I feel both proud and excited to be a part of it.

Carla Martin

All of this would not be possible without the amazing youth workers who are working with us: Victoria Frame and Margaret McClean. And also the Doyle Youth Centre – from helping me and the rest of the group grow in confidence, to giving us real-world opportunities to speak out and be involved in important issues. They have played a huge part in shaping who I am. They believe in us, and that belief pushes us to believe in ourselves.

I hope through our work with Go Global, we not only raise awareness about sexual health, but also shine a light on the power of youth work and the importance of giving young people the support they deserve.