Finucane family meet with new Chair of the Independent Inquiry into Pat's murder

THE family of human rights lawyer Pat Finucane have met with Sir Gary Hickinbottom, the new Chair of the Independent Inquiry into his murder.

Pat Finucane was shot dead by a UDA gang at his North Belfast home in front of his family in February 1989. Subsequent official reports concluded that there was collusion between loyalists and the British state in the murder, for which former Prime Minister David Cameron apologised on behalf of the British government.

After a three-decade campaign for truth from the Finucane family, the British government finally announced in September last year that it was establishing a public inquiry into the 39-year-old solicitor's murder.

Earlier this month, British Secretary of State Hilary Benn announced that Gary Hickinbottom would chair the inquiry. Hickinbottom is the current President of the Welsh Tribunals. He is a solicitor and a retired Court of Appeal Judge, who undertook the statutory inquiry into corruption and governance in the British Virgin Islands.

On Monday, the Finucane family met with Mr Hickinbottom for an initial meeting.

Speaking afterwards, Pat's son and North Belfast MP John Finucane, said: "We welcome the opportunity to have met with Sir Gary and appreciated the constructive nature of our engagement. This first meeting represents an important step as the work of the Inquiry begins.

"As a family, we look forward to working with the Chair and his team in the time ahead to ensure that the Inquiry can address all of the questions and circumstances surrounding Pat’s murder in 1989."

Speaking after the meeting, Pat's widow Geraldine Finucane said: “We were pleased to meet with Sir Gary Hickinbottom and welcome the start of this long-overdue process.

"For our family, and for the wider public, it is essential that this Inquiry is allowed to proceed in a way that is thorough, independent, and fearless in its pursuit of the truth.

"Our focus remains on truth, accountability, and ensuring that the Inquiry is able to do the work that so many have waited so long to see begin."