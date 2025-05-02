Irish Cup final: Cliftonville bid to maintain their grip on the trophy

Clearer Water Irish Cup final; Cliftonville v Dungannon Swifts

(Windsor Park, Saturday, 2.30pm, live on BBC 2)

JIM MAGILTON insists that his routine doesn’t change approaching cup finals as he prepares for his third in charge of Cliftonville at the weekend.

The Reds boss will be hoping to make it three cup wins from three when the Clearer Water Irish Cup holders take on Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park on Saturday.

Last year, it was a moment of history as the North Belfast men lifted the trophy for the first time in 45 years following an extra-time win over Linfield.

Magilton acknowledged the send-off from the supporters plays a huge part of the day and whilst he admits there are some nerves, he believes they are positive nerves.

“I really don’t change, I absolutely love it,” he said of the big days.

“I love the whole occasion. I love waking up on Cup final morning and getting the suit on and that is an important aspect of it.

“Getting to Solitude... Solitude send-offs are just off the scale and that sets the tone for the rest of the day.

“Supporters' days are central to this. Our supporters love it and embrace it, the noise they bring to the occasion is such that you can’t help but get up for it.

“Of course, you are nervous, but they are good nerves. You aren’t fearful, you’re just nervous because you want your team to play well and you want them to go out there and represent themselves, the club, the supporters and embrace the challenge.”

Magilton is also confident that his senior players will thrive under the pressure, citing Joe Gormley’s contribution in the BetMcLean Cup final as evidence of that.

“It comes down to on the day,” he outlined.

“The best players love the pressure, they handle it in a different way, they train for it and they are focused on that.

“When Joe Gormley came off the bench in the League Cup final, he was adamant that he was going to score a goal, whether it was the winner or whatever. I think we’ve got one or two others that feel the same way about that.

“We’re going to be heavily reliant on that, and we’re going to have to deal with the trials and tribulations that Cup finals bring, because it will.

“Dungannon are worthy opponents, they’ve got outstanding players and Rod [McAree] has done a magnificent job and deserves to be in the final. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Although the Reds squad includes experienced match-winners such as Joe Gormley, Rory Hale and Jonny Addis who have tasted success in their careers, many younger talents have emerged this season.

Ryan Corrigan and Coran Madden only experienced their first taste of Cliftonville success in the win over Glentoran back in March and Magilton feels it can be of benefit come Saturday.

“I think the League Cup final helped us massively because the young players got to see what it was like to play for Cliftonville in a final and the support that Cliftonville brings to a final and the noise, that is a huge benefit to us,” Magilton acknowledged.

“Experience does help because going into a final of this magnitude, there are a lot of outside things that happen. Being able to deal with that, cope with that and the timings and all the little things that matter, we’ve great experience in the changing room that can deal with that.

“We’ve got to focus on the game because that’s what it’s all about, and again, I’ve got a level-headed group that will certainly sort that out.”

Your @ClearerWater Irish Cup Final matchday guide 🏆 pic.twitter.com/RWavd4zCnq — Irish FA (@IrishFA) May 1, 2025

Speaking on opponents Dungannon Swifts, Magilton is anticipating another typically tight affair with Rodney McAree’s side and believes they are more than capable of using the Windsor Park pitch to their advantage.

The teams met three teams in the Premiership this season, with Cliftonville edging the first game at home before scoring a 4-1 win at Stangmore Park.

However, the Tyrone outfit won the most recent meeting, taking a 2-0 win at Solitude.

“The games this year have been so tight and we won, probably unexpectedly down there,” Magilton recalled.

“It is a notoriously tough game for us,. We managed to win that one and the games at Solitude were tough games. The most recent one was a tough game, in the second half they were worthy winners - they played really, really well.

“We’re well aware of the capabilities within the team. Technically, they are very, very good and the times I’ve seen them play at Windsor Park, they’ve been outstanding and played really well against Linfield.

“They are well aware of the pitch, well aware of Windsor and I’m expecting a really tough game.”

It’s often a cliche when it comes to Cup finals to play the game and not the occasion, an assertion that Magilton can’t agree with.

“I’m not a big advocate of don’t play the occasion - how can you not embrace it, it is a showpiece - why not ?” questioned Magilton.

“At the end of the day, once they get back into the changing room and once they take off their suit and get that shirt on - boom, that is their focus.

“A manager’s confidence comes from preparation. They are going to be well prepared, they are going to know all about Dungannon and set-pieces, then it is over to the players.

“Players win trophies, players cross the white line. All the manager can do is help facilitate that and support that. Ultimately, it will come down to the players and we’re getting there.”