Soccer: Reds hope new signings can have impact as they welcome Coleraine in Premiership clash

NEW BOY: Adebayo Fapetu signed for the Reds on a free transfer this summer

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton acknowledged that his side's start to the league campaign is particularly fearsome and gets no easier as they prepare to take on Coleraine today.

The Bannsiders make the trip to Solitude this afternoon (3pm) hoping to build on their 1-0 win against Larne.

For Magilton, he will be hoping his side can bounce back from a hugely disappointing defeat at the hands of newcomers Bangor, and feels that Coleraine will present a new set of problems that they need to try and solve.

“They are all big, our start is particularly fearsome,” Magilton believes.

BOSS: Magilton will be hoping the Reds can bounce back after Sunday's defeat

“It is the league, and every game presents a set of problems that you have to try and solve and Sunday was no different and we came up second best.

“They [Bangor] won't be scrapping at the bottom because they've got bags of experience, and lots of good players.

“They’ve got off to a great start and it will give them confidence and the springboard for the coming games but our focus is on Coleraine at the weekend and trying to bounce back”. said the Cliftonville boss.

Magilton refused to use the excuse of new signings coming into the starting XI as an excuse for Sunday’s defeat at Bangor and instead credited the hosts for hanging in the game and showing resilience throughout.

“I wouldn’t put it down to new faces because they are all good players,” he emphasised.

“They now understand what it means to play for the football club. I wouldn't say it is pressure, but this is the level you have to get to and play.

“I have great respect for the lads that started the game, and they deserved to play- there is no issue about that. You have to credit Bangor for the way they hung in the game. Showed that real resilience and scored real good goals”.

Recent recruit Adebayo Fapetu almost capped his debut with a sensational goal after his fantastic attempt thundered off the bar from distance and Magilton is hopeful that he can take lessons from his first experience of the league.

HOPE: Reds boss Jim Magilton believes his new signings will make an instant impact

“Bayo is a good player,” admitted Magilton.

“He will get better, and he will understand the league. He was a plus for us today, there is no question. As the game wore on; we ran out of ideas and that was disappointing."



"We want to play a certain way and we looked really loose at the end and we want to address that”.

"[Bayo] Fapetu is a quality footballer, he handles the ball really well. He has a really good passing range. He just had to get used to the league, and once we does that. I thought he was impressive at times in the game, but it is a real lesson for him too and an eye-opener for him”.

The Reds welcome Coleraine on Saturday afternoon for a 3pm clash at Solitude in Cliftonville's first home game of the Irish Premiership season as they hope to lick their wounds after last weekends opening day defeat to Bangor.