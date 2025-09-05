Soccer: Reds must be on their game as they face in-form Carrick

Jim Magilton is hoping that his side can kick on from back-to-back wins

CLIFTONVILLE face a tough trip to Carrick Rangers this weekend but will be hopeful they can meet their opponents face to face after a recent turnaround in form.

The Reds make the trip to Taylors Avenue on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) hoping to inflict a first defeat of the season on the Amber Army, who are joint top of the table with Glentoran after five games.

Both sides ensured progression to the quarter final of the Toal’s County Antrim Shield with midweek victories and Magilton is hopeful that his side can continue to build on their back-to-back victories in recent days.

“They (Carrick Rangers) are flying and their confidence is sky high,” Magilton acknowledged.

“It’s a game that you have to look forward to. It’s a mental thing too, a large part of that. Credit to Stephen (Baxter) and credit to his team, they have started the season really well and have lots of good players and experience in their group.

“We’re just building on us. It’s all about us and it’s never who we play, it’s how we play and our mental approach and attitude to each game”.

Ahead of the trip the visitors will be without on-loan wing-backs Dairen Wauchope and Thomas Lavery through injury and international call-ups for Conor Barr and Joe Sheridan, but Magilton is confident others can take the opportunity that will come their way.

“Darien (Wauchope) is now potentially out for a few weeks” he revealed.

“Tommy (Thomas Lavery) is out for a few weeks, we’ve got Barso (Conor Barr) away on International, and now Joe (Sheridan) is away on International.

“It’s one of those things, but the lads that come in have to be ready to play and to be fair to Callum McCay this evening- it’s a wonderful finish too”.

McCay made his first domestic appearance of the campaign and capped it with the second goal in Tuesday evening's victory over Crusaders, with Magilton praising the many attributes the Derry native has to offer.

“Callum is another really good young footballer,” Magilton stated.

The Reds made it two wins from two on Tuesday

“He has been really keen and showed a wonderful attitude right the whole way through pre-season."

“We haven't managed to get him minutes- which is a disappointment for him, but when he gets on the pitch he has that wonderful ability to land on the ball."

“He is a really good finisher given his size and his stature; sometimes you can mistake. He has wonderful feet and great athleticism and he is definitely one that is going to improve”.

Keevan Hawthorne also impressed his manager after coming on at half-time and the Reds boss has called for the increased competition within the group to drive each other on.

“The cross for Eric was a magnificent ball and a great header,” Magilton recalled.

“We always look for competition within the squad, our toughest opponents at times should be the lads that are itching to play and getting minutes, that’s what we want.

“When we're bang at it; we’ve won two- which is important. Now we go to Carrick, which is another really difficult place to go. We’re trying to build momentum and trying to get people established”.