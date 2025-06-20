New mural in Ardoyne in support of Kneecap

SUPPORT: Rachel McGrandles and Mary Dickey from the Shamrock Sports and Social Club in Ardoyne at the mural

A NEW mural in support of Irish language rap band Kneecap has been unveiled in North Belfast.

The mural has been erected outside the Shamrock Sports and Social Club in Ardoyne.

Following Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh's court appearance in London, the Shamrock has made its stance clear, proudly showing their support for the band.

The 27-year-old was released on bail after appearing in court in London on Wednesday. He has been accused of allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a Kneecap gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, on November 21, 2024.

The band said they will "vehemently defend" themselves.

After being completed on Wednesday, the mural has quickly become a tourist attraction, with people stopping to take selfies.

The mural was designed and painted by artists Micky Doc and Marty Lyons.

Speaking to North Belfast News, Micky said: “The committee in the Shamrock got in touch with me about doing a mural for Kneecap.

“The Shamrock wanted to get it done in time for Liam’s court appearance this week so we were delighted to get it finished for Wednesday– the day he was up in court.

“It is great to have a Kneecap mural in Ardoyne. They are very popular and I think it is brilliant for what they have done for the Irish language and Palestine.

“We also have been contacted to do another one over on the Falls, so that will be our next project.

Manager of the Shamrock Club, Rachel McGrandles added: “Shamrock supports Kneecap – he’s too pretty for jail!"