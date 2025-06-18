Annual nine-day Novena underway at Clonard Monastery

THE annual Clonard Solemn Novena has begun this morning in West Belfast, running for the next nine days.

This year's theme is ‘Pilgrims of Hope in a time of Uncertainty’ which will reflect the late Pope Francis' ambition in proclaiming 2025 a Holy Year, reminding people that “we need to recognise the immense goodness present in our world, lest we be tempted to think ourselves overwhelmed by evil and violence".

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Fr Brendan Kelly, the Rector at Clonard said: "The Novena really is the high point of the year at Clonard. We have been preparing since before Christmas.

Fr Brendan Kelly at Clonard Monastery

"It is hard to believe a year has passed since the last Novena and yet so much has happened. We lost our beloved Holy Father Pope Francis and our new Pope Leo is already making a great impression.

"Pope Francis previously proclaimed 2025 a Holy Year and talked about ‘Pilgrims of Hope’. He is reminding us that as missionary disciples of Jesus, we are called to bring hope to the broken and wounded world that we live in.

"Our theme for the Novena this year is ‘Pilgrims of Hope in a time of Uncertainty’.

"There is a lot of uncertainty in the world today. We are aware of global issues such as the escalation of war between Israel and Iran, the continuing horror and suffering of the people of Gaza and many other conflicts in other parts of the world.

"There are also great insecurities in this part of the world as recent weeks have shown. We have seen outright hatred and racism in some of our towns and cities.

ROSARY: In prayer at Clonard Monastery

"Many people attending Novena have their own personal issues to deal with, such as the death of a loved one, divorce/separation or addiction. There will be some support services present at Clonard Novena for people over the nine days."

With six sessions daily beginning at 6.45am, thousands of people are expected to visit the Monastery offering up their prayers, petitions and thanksgivings.

The popular Inter Church Day will take place on Monday 19th June with special services for Blessing of the sick taking place on Saturday 17th June and Blessing of Children on Sunday 18th June with an extra session at 1pm and an evening youth session at 8pm that day.

TOGETHER: St Dominic’s pupils made the short journey to Clonard on Wednesday morning

The Novena concludes with a Procession in honour of Our Mother of Perpetual Help on the evening of Thursday, June 26, after the 8pm session.

"Some of the highlights of the Novena include on Friday when we focus on the sick and elderly and the celebration of Blessing of the Sick at some of the sessions," added Fr Brendan.

"Sunday is dedicated to our young people and Monday is our traditional inter-faith day when we welcome people from other faiths and traditions.

"Next Thursday evening after the final session, we will have a precession in honour of Our Mother of Perpetual Help around the local area and we would encourage everyone to join us. It will be a very symbolic gesture as pilgrims to walk the streets around Clonard.

Fr Brendan Kelly at the first day of the Novena

"We strive very hard to make Clonard a place of welcome for all people. We want people to feel that sense of belonging. The atmosphere is non-judgemental.

"We look forward to welcoming you all to Clonard. I would appeal to people to please be sensitive to our local residents in terms of parking and use public transport if you can. The Glider is a tremendous asset for us."