Man (34) appears in court over Belfast Islamic Centre attack

ATTACK: A viable explosive device was thrown through the window of the Belfast Islamic Centre on Friday night

A 34 year-old man has appeared court, charged with an attack on the Belfast Islamic Centre on Friday.

A viable explosive device was thrown through a window of the building on University Road at around 10.10pm.

The incident sparked a security alert and the building was evacuated.

Jonathan Robert Bell, from Chester Manor, Belfast, is accused of attempting to cause an explosion and attempted arson which could endanger life.

He is further charged with making an explosive device, namely a pipe bomb, sometime between 1 January 2025 and 21 June. He is also charged with criminal damage in relation to a broken window at the centre.

No application for bail was made.

The court heard Mr Bell had been released on a licence for unrelated matters which could now be revoked by parole commissioners.

The defendant's legal team said there were concerns about his mental state during police interview and a request was made for a psychiatric assessment to be carried out.

Mr Bell was remanded into custody and will appear again on July 8.