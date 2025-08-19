Urgent cross-party action required to save Lough Neagh

URGENT political action is required immediately to save Lough Neagh after the latest outbreak of blue-green algae.

It comes after footage emerged on social media appearing to show dead eels atop a thick blanket of blue-green algae on the lough.

Ireland's largest freshwater lake has been plagued with algae in recent years.

Gary McErlain, Chair of Lough Neagh Partnership, says urgent action is required by politicians.

“It is not news that Lough Neagh is in the midst of an unprecedented ecological crisis but with the weather providing the blue-green algae with the perfect conditions to bloom, this is an emergency that demands urgent and united political leadership.

“I believe the time for talking is over. In more than 40 years I have not witnessed the devastation on the Lough that I am seeing today. The situation is dire and there is a need for all parties to enter into constructive engagement with Minister Muir regarding the implementation of the proposed nutrient action plan.

“It is plain to see that the health of the Lough is deteriorating at an alarming rate, threatening not only the delicate balance of its natural ecosystem but also the communities, livelihoods, and cultural heritage that depend upon it."

McErlain said for too long responsibility for Lough Neagh has been fragmented with different agencies and departments working in isolation.

“What is needed now is joined-up thinking, decisive action, and a clear solution that places the immediate, short and long-term health of the Lough at its centre. The people who live around Lough Neagh, who rely on it for recreation, fishing, tourism, and water supply, deserve to see that those elected to serve them are capable of rising above party politics to work together for the common good.

“This is not a time for division or delay. I have already met a number of politicians on the shores of the Lough but saying the Lough is priority is one thing – now we need to see the words put into action."