Call for traffic calming measures after accidents on Suffolk Road

A COMMUNITY worker says it is only a matter of time before there is a fatal accident on the Suffolk Road unless traffic calming measures are put in place.

Staff from Glen Community Complex on the Suffolk Road, which is home to Glen Parent Youth Group and Lenadoon Forum amongst others, say they have been raising concerns for a number of years but to no avail.

Paddy O'Donnell, from Lenadoon Community Forum, explained: "The traffic on the road has greatly increased over the last number of years. There is an accident here almost every week.

"We have great footfall in and out of the building all day.

"We have tried unsuccessfully for a number of years now to have traffic calming measures introduced outside the complex and it is only a matter of time before there is another serious road accident or indeed a fatality.

"In March 2022 after a serious road traffic accident, we facilitated a meeting with the Department for Infrastructure who concluded that there was not sufficient traffic to justify further road traffic calming measures.

"Numerous other attempts since to push for traffic calming measures have come to no avail.

"Double yellow lines were laid outside the Complex in December 2024, however they have never been enforced, cars and delivery vans park there daily while the accident toll continues to mount.

"We are demanding that traffic calming measures such as traffic lights or a pelican crossing which are in place in other parts of the city are installed as a matter of urgency outside the Glen Community Complex before there is another serious road accident or a fatality."