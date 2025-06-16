Leo Varadkar set for major West Belfast event on Friday

FORMER Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be in West Belfast this week to appear at a Féile an Phobail and Ireland’s Future discussion event.

Leo Varadkar in conversation with Rev Karen Sethuraman will take place at 2pm this Friday, June 20 at St Mary’s University College.

Varadkar served as Taoiseach from 2017 to 2020 and from 2022 to 2024. He was also Tánaiste from 2020 to 2022, and asleader of Fine Gael from 2017 to 2024.

Last year he called on the Irish Government to make a united Ireland a political objective as well as an aspiration.

Mr Varadkar has also said that achieving a united Ireland is the “great cause of our generation” and that “while there is not yet a majority for it north of the border, support grows with every year and unification now is supported by a clear majority of younger voters.”

Speaking ahead of the public event, the former Taoiseach said: “I am looking forward to returning to West Belfast and to St Mary’s University College for this important discussion about the future of Ireland.

“I launched Féile an Phobail at St Mary’s back in 2018 when I was Taoiseach and it will be great to be back for this discussion event along with the Reverend Karen Sethuraman.

“I believe that building a new and united Ireland is the next step in our national journey, and the future of this island and all our peoples and communities will be central to the discussion.

“The project belongs to all of us who believe in it, and as is always the case, the impetus for great change must come from the grassroots.”

Entry to the event is free. Car parking is available in the main St Mary’s University College car park which can be accessed via the college’s Beechmount Avenue entrance.