Racist graffiti daubed on Belfast house condemned

SICKENING: The house in Chadwick Street, off the Lisburn Road

RACIST graffiti daubed on a house in South Belfast has been condemned.

Black paint was used to cover the front wall, downstairs front windows and front door of the house in Chadwick Street, off the Lisburn Road.

It was reported to police on Saturday afternoon. However, police believe the damage, however, was caused sometime before the report was made.

South Belfast SDLP councillor Gary McKeown condemned the racist graffiti.

"Racist attacks like this have no place in our society and do nothing but instil fear in communities," he said. "Over the past week we have seen mindless violence wreaking havoc, creating terror and forcing people from their homes.

"I know there are many families from ethnic minority communities who are terrified even to let their children go to school for fear that they might get attacked. The impact on people's wellbeing is indescribable.

"After the riots in South Belfast last summer, the last thing this area needs is for the most recent outbreak of violence to spread here. I would urge anyone in a position of influence over those engaged in this behaviour to get them to stop."

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey added: “It’s sickening and disgraceful that racist graffiti has appeared on a home in our community.

“This hateful behaviour is deplorable and does not reflect the views of the vast majority of people in South Belfast, who value diversity and stand for equality.

“Anyone with information should contact the PSNI so that those racist thugs responsible can be brought to justice.”

The PSNI are treating the incident as hate-motivated criminal damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 619 15/06/25.

You can also report online https://www.psni.police.uk/report.