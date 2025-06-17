Andytown solicitor Ciarán scoops Lawyer of the Year award

AN Andersonstown native and former St Mary’s CBS Grammar School pupil, has been awarded the highly distinguished ‘Lawyer of the Year 2025’ title at this year’s LEAP Irish Law Awards.

Recognised for his unwavering dedication to justice, innovative legal strategies and exceptional client service, Ciarán Mulholland was shortlisted in six categories and ultimately awarded overall ‘Lawyer of the Year’. As Principal Solicitor of Mulholland Law, Dundalk, he has earned national recognition for his work in criminal defence, civil litigation and extradition law. His advocacy has reached the Supreme Court, the European Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights.

Ciarán also advises on GDPR, regulatory crime and Brexit-related legal matters and serves on the Parole Board Legal Panel. His recent election to the International Bar Association’s Criminal Law Committee reflects his growing influence on the global legal stage.

The award highlights not only Ciarán’s personal excellence in legal practice but also reflects the ethos of Mulholland Law, a firm rooted in integrity, fearless advocacy and a deep commitment to serving clients across Ireland.

A delighted Ciarán said: “I was privileged to be nominated as a finalist in six categories at the LEAP Irish Law Awards 2025, which took place on Friday evening in Dublin, but delighted and equally humbled to have won the prestigious Lawyer of the Year Award 2025.

"This category contained finalists from throughout Ireland from all areas of our legal profession and the finest of lawyers – to be mentioned amongst such esteemed colleagues was an honour in itself, but to win was magnificent.

"Winning such awards are impossible without the backing and support of family, friends and co-workers. I appreciate them all. A special thanks and acknowledgment must be extended to the clients who have entrusted Mulholland Law with their instructions in the pursuit of justice.

"We live in precarious times with superpowers leading the erosion of the rule of law and genocide streamed in real time. Being a lawyer brings a great privilege but also a responsibility to act fearlessly and impartially — advocating not only our clients but also against injustice in all its forms.

"Go raibh míle maith agaibh uilig. Táim thar a bheith buíoch!”