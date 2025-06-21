Market residents bringing powerful community-led play to the Waterfront

A BOLD, darkly funny, and deeply human new play, developed by residents of South Belfast’s Market community, is set to take to the stage at the Waterfront Hall next weekend.

'The Black Dog' is a powerful new piece of community-led theatre that shines a spotlight on working-class life, connection and resilience. Set on a summer’s night in the heart of the Market, the story follows Sinead and Ailbe as they throw a party for Ryan. But not everything is what it seems as neighbours gather, drinks flow, laughter builds, and difficult truths surface.

This original production has grown from an innovative project where local residents have been using the arts to explore sensitive issues including trauma, substance use and suicide, and how creativity can support healing and bring people together to face these challenges collectively. The result is a raw, funny and moving portrayal of a community navigating its past while looking to the future.

Chairperson of the Market Development Association, Áine Brady, said: “The Black Dog is a testament to the strength, resilience, and honesty of the Market community and our people.

"So many of the themes in The Black Dog – addiction, suicide, grief – are things people often suffer with in silence. This play helps break that silence. It opens the door for real conversations. It shows that when people are given the chance to share their own stories and experiences, powerful things happen.

"Our residents have been working extremely hard over the past few months preparing for the play. We couldn’t be prouder of them all!”

The play’s thematic origins were born out of a community-based research partnership between the Market Development Association and Queen’s University.

Dr Karen McGuigan, Engaged Research Dimension Lead for Community Health and Wellbeing at Queen’s Communities and Place (QCAP), said of the production: “Queen’s Communities and Place is an initiative based on partnership between communities, policymakers and academics to co-create solutions to place-based challenges and improve outcomes for individuals, families and the wider community.

"To see a piece of academic research brought to life in a way that gives the very community it is based on the agency and ability to tell their own story goes right to the heart of QCAP’s main principle of community collaboration and empowerment.”

Matt Faris, writer of The Black Dog, added: “The power of this play comes from the courage of the participants in sharing their stories. Through this vulnerability we have been able to address issues that so many people within the Market are dealing with. We want this to open conversations, create connection and help us heal as a community.”

John Bassett, a local resident taking part in the show, said: “I never imagined myself acting, this play gave us a way to talk about things we usually stay quiet about. We’ve lost people, we’ve struggled, but working on The Black Dog has helped us open up, support one another, and realise we’re not alone. It shows how strong this community really is.”

The Black Dog is on at the Waterfront Hall on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th June. Tickets are £10 and are available now from the Waterfront Hall website or directly through the Market Development Association.