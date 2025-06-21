Mo Chéad Leabhar: Another Gaeilge first as ante-natal book launched in Irish

READ ALL ABOUT IT: Gemmy McNally, Alison Parke, Aisling Walls and Wendy Mistéil at the launch of Mo Chéad Leabhar

THE first ante-natal care book in the Irish language has been launched.

‘I Wonder.. Baby Bump’s First Book’ was launched in English in April as the result of a joint initiative between the South Eastern Trust’s SureStart Speech and Language Team and service users. Now, thanks to a partnership with Altram, the regional advocacy and support group for Irish language early years settings, the book has been translated into Irish, entitled ‘Mo Chéad Leabhar’.

It was launched last Wednesday at Ionad na Fuiseoige in Twinbrook.

Natalie Williams, a Speech and Language Therapist at South Eastern Trust, explained: "The Baby Bump Book as Gaeilge will support mothers and fathers who are expecting a child, to interact with their child in the womb in Irish.

"This is the first time that Irish language ante-natal support materials have been provided here in the North.

"We reached out to Altram to explore the opportunity to develop the book in Irish to support Irish speaking families in their efforts to connect with their unborn child.

"We secured some funding from the Department of Health to proceed with this exciting venture. This also tied in perfectly with our parent support programme, Ag Tacú le Tuistí.

Margaret Connolly and Wendy Mistéil and little Etain Murray

"The book gives simple, kind, loving words for parents-to-be to talk to their baby bump.

"It aims to increase the number of parents who talk and communicate with their baby bump, as well as provide a resource to support with bonding, attachment and parental and infant mental health.

"The book can even be personalised by families, with a space to add a scan picture and to write down their own thoughts and feelings about their baby’s arrival. This opportunity is now available in the Irish language.

"Research has shown how a baby can recognise voices from 16 weeks in the womb and so communicating with your unborn baby is now known to be really important. This is such a positive step for Irish speaking families, with the baby having exposure to the Irish language in the womb.

"We are delighted with the release and launch of the book, and hope that it supports those Irish speaking parents-to-be, and those who wish to learn the language and raise their children bilingually, as they enjoy using the book at a very special and precious time."

All Irish medium SureStart projects and those with Irish speaking families across the North will be provided with copies of the ante-natal book to share with ante-natal parents.