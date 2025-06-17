Mural appears in London ahead of Mo Chara's court appearance

SUPPORT: The mural in the Lambeth area of London

A MURAL in support of Kneecap member 'Mo Chara' has appeared in London ahead of a court appearance tomorrow.

The billboard was snapped in the Lambeth area and shared by a number of users online, including Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard.

The billboard includes the phrase: “More Blacks, More Dogs, More Irish, Mo Chara” set in the colours of the Irish tricolour.

The phrase is a parody of the historical racist slogan seen across parts of England in the 1950s and 1960s which included the phrase ‘no blacks, no dogs, no Irish’.

Mr Hazard shared an image of the billboard on his Facebook account, captioning the photo: “Spotted in London.”

Kneecap member Mo Chara, whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday on an alleged terror offence.

The 27-year-old has been charged over the alleged display of a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, North London, in November last year.