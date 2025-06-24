Kneecap hit back at British PM Keir Starmer over calls to axe their Glastonbury gig

GLASTONBURY BOUND: Kneecap will be onstage on Saturday afternoon

IRISH language rappers Kneecap have hit back at British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after he said their upcoming Glastonbury performance was "inappropriate".

Last week, Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara appeared in court in London charged with an alleged terrorism offence.

The 27-year-old has been accused of allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a Kneecap gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, on November 21, 2024.

Kneecap are set to perform on the West Holts Stage at 4pm on Saturday.

ITS HERE A CHAIRDE GAEL 🔥



THE RECAP ft. MOZEY is officially out now in all the usual spots...Spotify etc 💥



See yiz all at Glastonbury for a proper mad one.



SATURDAY - WEST HOLTS - 16:00pm



🎥 Dillon Ward pic.twitter.com/C1HWBPxZ1z June 23, 2025

Asked by The Sun if he thought the trio should perform at Glastonbury, Keir Starmer said: "No, I don't, and I think we need to come down really clearly on this.

"This is about the threats that shouldn't be made, I won't say too much because there's a court case on, but I don't think that's appropriate."

In a post on social media, Kneecap responded to the prime minister's comments.

The band said: "You know what's 'not appropriate' Keir?!" Arming a f*****g genocide.. F**k The Sun and solidarity with Palestine Action."

You know what's "not appropriate" Keir?!



Arming a fucking genocide...



Fuck The Sun and solidarity with Palestine Action. 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/Vls2xi861K — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) June 21, 2025

Kneecap member Naoise Ó Cairealláin, known as Móglaí Bap, also hit back at Starmer on Instagram.

"In the latest episode of Black Mirror, English prime minister does exclusive interview with shitty tabloid to express his opinion on a band playing Glastonbury.

"All the while he is arming a genocide and trying to criminalise Palestine Action.

"And agreeing with former Conservative leader to not show us on the telly (she's still raging we bait her in court).

"We'll see yas all 4pm Saturday."

Meanwhile, Kneecap have also responded to criticism from Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch who said she thought the BBC "should not be showing" Kneecap's performance at the festival this weekend.

Badenoch said in an X post, which was accompanied by an article from The Times that claimed the BBC had not banned the group: "The BBC should not be showing Kneecap propaganda.

"One Kneecap band member is currently on bail, charged under the Terrorism Act.

"As a publicly funded platform, the BBC should not be rewarding extremism."

Badenoch had previously called for the group to be banned from Glastonbury, and last year Kneecap won a discrimination case against the UK government in Belfast High Court after she tried to refuse them a £14,250 funding award when she was a minister.

On social media Kneecap replied with "Kneecap 2 Badenoch 0."

A BBC spokesperson said: "As the festival's broadcast partner, it will be bringing audiences extensive music coverage from Glastonbury, with artists booked by the festival organisers.

"Whilst the BBC doesn't ban artists, our plans will ensure that our programming will meet our editorial guidelines.

"Decisions about our output will be made in the lead-up to the festival."