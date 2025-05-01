Bobby Sands statue to be unveiled in Twinbrook on Sunday

HISTORIC: Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker at the site in Twinbrook where the Bobby Sands statue will be unveiled this Sunday

THE first ever statue of IRA hunger striker and former MP Bobby Sands is set to be unveiled in Twinbrook this weekend.

The statue – standing at over five feet in height is a depiction of the photograph of Bobby carrying a flag during a republican parade prior to his arrest in 1976 – will be unveiled on Sunday at 3pm beside the Republican Garden on Gardenmore Road.

Bobby Sands died on May 5 1981 after 66 days on hunger-strike in the H-Blocks of Long Kesh. Weeks earlier he had been elected MP for Fermanagh South Tyrone.

Following a fundraising effort by the local Bobby Sands Committee, money was raised for the statue, which was designed by artist Packy Adams.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker is encouraging the local community to come along to the unveiling on Sunday.

The main speaker will be former republican prisoner Pat Sheehan who is now an MLA for West Belfast. Pat Sheehan took part in the 1981 hunger-strike in the H-Blocks. Cara McCann will perform Amhrán na bhFiann and Sue Ramsey will read extracts from Bobby Sands' diary. Shebeen will close the unveiling with a number of songs.

"Everyone is welcome to come along. It is a community-led project for the community," said Danny.

"The statue is a fitting way to remember Bobby. It will be situated beside the Republican Garden and just yards from Bobby's house, which looks on to Brook Leisure Centre.

"Sunday promises to be a wonderful day."

Writing in the Andersonstown News this week, Danny said: "The Bobby Sands Statue is testament to where we have come from and who we are — but should be a daily reminder of where we are going.

"We should take great inspiration from our Patriot Dead, but that shouldn't be our sole guide as republicans.

"We have an absolute duty to achieve the Republic that Connolly, Farrell and Sands fought and died for.

"To ensure that the dream of a Republic is kept alive, and that our children are the ones to finally realise the huge potential which a united Ireland will bring.

"Join us on 4 May at 3pm to unveil Bobby Sands' statue to honour his legacy, and rededicate ourselves to achieving a sovereign and free Ireland, where the laughter of our children will echo across the land."