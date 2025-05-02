Excitement building on Cliftonville Road ahead of Irish Cup Final

EXCITEMENT is building in North Belfast ahead of Cliftonville's second Irish Cup final appearance in succession.

Last year, the Solitude club ended their 45-year wait for the trophy after beating Linfield in a thrilling final.

A year on, the Reds are hoping to secure back-to-back Irish Cups for the first time in their history and a second major trophy this season, having secured the League Cup back in March. The Solitude club face Dungannon Swifts in the final at Windsor Park on Saturday afternoon, kick-off 2.30pm.

On the Cliftonville Road, red and white bunting has been erected and homes decorated with flags as excitement builds towards Saturday's showpiece final.

A good luck message for the club

The Petticrew family home at the corner of the Cliftonville Road and Cliftonville Street is adorned with red and white bunting.

"I am feeling very nervous," admitted Patrick. "The club has never done back-to-back Irish Cups before.

Patrick Petticrew

"Dungannon Swifts have been our bogey team this season. I just hope with the experience of winning it last year that we can do it again.

"We won the League Cup this season but the last time we won two trophies in a season was under Tommy Breslin. There is a real buzz about the place now. I think the nerves will kick in on Saturday morning."

Imelda Petticrew added: "We waited so long to win the Irish Cup last year, so to do it back-to-back would be an unbelievable achievement. I am working on Saturday in the bar before and after the match but it will be a brilliant day."

Brenda Anderson says a Cliftonville win on Saturday will kick-start a "three-day party" for North Belfast.

"There is such a buzz," she said. "The club really brings everyone together. Cliftonville is a real family and community club.

"The Cliftonville Road looks fantastic. I remember last year I couldn’t sleep because of the excitement and nerves leading up to the match. I will say a wee prayer and hope the Reds can do it. If we win, I think there will be a party for about three days."

Former player Declan O’Hara hopes the experience of last year's final will be a positive for the club.

"It is massive for the area and the club. Last year we won it for the first time in 45 years and to do it two years in a row would be unbelievable," he said.

Declan O’Hara

"Can they do it? Of course they can. They are a good cup team.

"There is a massive buzz around the area. I think there is over 7,500 going and I am sure there will be a big turn out on Saturday morning to see the team off to Windsor. It will be a real party atmosphere.

"I played in the Irish Cup Final in 2009 and we were beat 1-0 by Crusaders. I remember feeling the nerves myself that day so hopefully the cup final day experience of last year and winning it will stand the players in good stead a second time in a row.

"If the players turn up and play the way they can, I think they can win."

Chantelle Murtagh and Aisling Kelly from GLAZED doughnut shop are looking forward to the big day. "The buzz is starting to build and everyone is starting to get excited," said Chantelle.

Chantelle Murtagh and Aisling Kelly from GLAZED

"Last year was brilliant and the Cliftonville Road was just a sea of red with so many people out."

Aisling added: "We are selling Cliftonvile doughnuts on Saturday morning. We are doing a special deal – doughnut and a milkshake or coffee for £5 for the fans."

Matt Conner says he is "buzzing" for the match.

"Everyone is looking forward to the game. I think the fans will be the 12th man," he said.

Matt Conner

"To win it last year was unbelievable. It had been so long since the last Irish Cup success in 1979 when I was just a wee boy on the shoulders of my uncle.

"I was fortunate to get a ticket for Saturday and I can’t wait now."